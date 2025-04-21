Under White Flags: UKR Forces Attempted to Kill Russian Soldiers during Easter Ceasefire - with kamikaze drones, UAV-dropped explosives, & even a tank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Forces Attempted to Kill Russian Soldiers Under White Flags During Easter Ceasefire
On Sunday, a Russian evacuation team went to retrieve the body of a fallen comrade at one of the frontlines.
Despite carrying two white flags, Ukrainian troops opened fire with everything they had — including kamikaze drones, UAV-dropped explosives, and even a tank.
Miraculously, no one was killed. One soldier was severely wounded but managed to be carried out by his comrades.