Under White Flags: UKR Forces Attempted to Kill Russian Soldiers during Easter Ceasefire - with kamikaze drones, UAV-dropped explosives, & even a tank

Ukrainian Forces Attempted to Kill Russian Soldiers Under White Flags During Easter Ceasefire

On Sunday, a Russian evacuation team went to retrieve the body of a fallen comrade at one of the frontlines.

Despite carrying two white flags, Ukrainian troops opened fire with everything they had — including kamikaze drones, UAV-dropped explosives, and even a tank.

Miraculously, no one was killed. One soldier was severely wounded but managed to be carried out by his comrades.



