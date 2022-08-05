Battle Against Evil Must Rely on God, Says Rev. Craft

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Americans who want to preserve America and liberty must realize that the battle against evil is a spiritual fight, said Rev. Steve Craft in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Rev. Craft, who leads Christian Citizenship Ministries, also called on the nation to repent for the gross immorality and sin that has infected the highest levels of power. Finally, Craft shares his personal story of going from drug-addicted criminal to a minister of the Gospel, including a stop at Harvard to get his theological degree.