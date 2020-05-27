WOHW #5~ To Tunguska, W/ Love, Tesla: Father of Directed Energy WEAPONS

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Continuing to explore the History of Directed Energy Weapons, after learning that not only does Doppler Radar STEER the storms, but is responsible for managing daily weather operations in a growing part of the world, stealing our moisture and storms, leaving us in a WORLD of HOT WATER.... PLAYLIST HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDFA5K77KW4&list=PLr498QUb59nVfEp7mG1qlSI5ZGPWSSCCO