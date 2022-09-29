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Situation Update 9 28 22 ~ Trump vs Military - The Storm Is Upon Us - World War III. See description below!
harrier808
harrier808
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164 views • September 29, 2022

“My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us.”
“Watch the Trump Rally this weekend. Florida will be the first to go dark. They will shutdown power grids. People were already in the dark right now. Florida – the first state where the Golden Pheonix will rise and GESARA NESARA will be implemented.”
It’s Happening!
Storm Of The Century They Say!
…Great Awakening World Q + Trump

Communications Shutdown Imminent!


Biden Crime Family Arrested by White Hat Military!
Canadian Parliament Seized by Canadian Military and US Federal Marshalls!
Chinese Communist Party Double Coupe Happening Right Now!
UN Storm Troopers Takeover London!
Russian Pipeline to Europe Blown Up!
American Farmers Warn of Severe Food Shortages!

SOON, at any moment, a turn of events will trigger the unbelievable. Our entire government will be invalidated. Biden, Harris, Members of Congress and the Supreme Court will be removed. There were 28 counties in the US which have been designated to be under Martial Law. There will be a ‘temporary’ Coup d’état with new elections, a new beginning.

Prepare your backups and have at least 2-3 week’s worth of cash, food, water and essential items on hand.

“Let Freedom Ring”

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politicseventscurrent
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