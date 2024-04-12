Create New Account
Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugol's Iodine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - http://bitly.ws/LqZV

Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugol's Iodine!


Lugols Iodine is an iodine mineral supplement. This mineral is essential for optimal thyroid hormone and energy production.


In a recent coaching session, a client asked me how long they take it, and my answer was for life.


In this video, "Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugol's Iodine!" I go into extensive detail about why once a person has started taking Lugol's Iodine, they should continue taking it for life.


I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish if you are considering taking Lugol iodine or for anyone who is already taking it, as the information in this video is essential for you to be aware of.


Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

