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CIA Created Child Sex Cult Exposed
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107 views • November 12, 2019
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Late last month, the FBI Records Vault released declassified documents on “The Finders”. The documents reveal a rabbit hole regarding a U.S. intelligence cover-up of child sex abuse, ritual sacrifice, and much more concerning a cult called “The Finders”. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Late last month, the FBI Records Vault released declassified documents on “The Finders”. The documents reveal a rabbit hole regarding a U.S. intelligence cover-up of child sex abuse, ritual sacrifice, and much more concerning a cult called “The Finders”. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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