© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
8/17/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min offended Meng Jianzhu because he gave the shares of Shengjing Bank to Zeng Wei's vassal Dai Yongge instead of giving it to Meng's lover. Wang Min never spilled the beans about Zeng Wei because he still has the false belief that the Zeng family will protect him