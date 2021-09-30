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Episode 167 - The Truth About Ivermectin
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390 views • September 30, 2021
When you hear the word, Ivermectin, what do you think?
Let me guess: a horse drug or animal dewormer? Something idiots take because they wrongly think it is a cure for Covid-19? Most of them end up having to call poison control or they end up in the Emergency Room taking up beds that could be used for the people who really need them!
What do you think after listening to this episode?
Let me guess: a horse drug or animal dewormer? Something idiots take because they wrongly think it is a cure for Covid-19? Most of them end up having to call poison control or they end up in the Emergency Room taking up beds that could be used for the people who really need them!
What do you think after listening to this episode?
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