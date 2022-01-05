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Store Up Wealth In Heaven... Not On Earth
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10 views • January 05, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChooseJesusOrMoney
Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.
Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.
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