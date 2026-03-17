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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2033764034919502033?s=20
2022-11-23
Canada at the forefront of exploring biodigital convergence https://scc-ccn.ca/resources/news/canada-forefront-exploring-biodigital-convergence
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Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge? https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.881083/publication.html