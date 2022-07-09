Dr. Rima Laibow BOMBSHELL: Liquifying Human Corpses at Reeducation Camps

Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee for the second time, dropping truth bomb after truth bomb about what future awaits dissidents if we don't stand up, including re-education camps, the liquifying of human corpses, and the WHO's special diagnoses for the "undervaccinated".

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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/maria-zeee-uncensored-uncensored-dr-rima-laibow-bombshell-after-bombshell-liquifying-human-corpses-at-reeducation-camps-full-show/

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Watch Maria's last interview with Dr. Rima below:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/devastating-90-of-the-global-population-will-die-globalist-agenda-dr-rima-laibow-with-maria-zeee/