KS Sheriff Investigating Voter Fraud, Says Transparency Needed

Law enforcement has an obligation to investigate credible allegations of voter fraud raised during the 2020 election, explained Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff Calvin Hayden in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. In his county, several hundred people made complaints and provided “volumes” of evidence about problems with the 2020 election, which forced him to launch an investigation that continues to this day. A Kansas lawmaker who attended the sheriff panel moderated by Alex discussed a recent law passed by the legislature to help ensure integrity, and Sheriff Hayden said these were useful, and yet the enforcement mechanism are not in place. “Our election should be transparent to anyone who wants to see it, but it’s not,” he said, adding that this was not a partisan issue.





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