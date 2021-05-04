Where is Hunter-Compromising pics of Hunter were taken from a laptop he sent for repairHunter Biden is seen leisurely strolling through L.A. with his pregnant wife this week amid his bitter paternity battle with a former stripper over their lovechild. He walked with his arm around her through The Grove, a shopping and movie complex in L.A.Biden and his South African wife Melissa Cohen married in May this year 10 days after meeting one another. She is pregnant with his fifth child.Biden has three daughters from his first wife Kathleen - Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. The two couple separated after 23 years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in 2017.However, before they were officially divorced, Biden began dating his brother Beau's widow Hallie after he died from brain cancer in 2015.The two were together for two years before splitting.Weeks later, it was announced Biden had married Melissa, 10 days after they met in an impromptu wedding ceremony.HUNTER'S PAYOUTScandal-hit Hunter Biden ‘agreed to pay baby mama $2.5million to settle paternity case despite claiming to be broke’HUNTER Biden agreed to pay his stripper baby mama $2.5million to settle her paternity case despite claiming to have no income and “significant” debts, it is claimed.Court documents, filed by Lunden's attorney, repeat the allegation he was receiving between $50,000 and $75,000 a month from the “corrupt” Ukrainian energy company Burisma and that he helped secure deals worth billions from China.Hunter “is the subject of more than one (1) criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme” the documents say.The paternity claim was filed by Lunden in Batesville, Arizona, her home town, in May last year.Hunter’s paternity was established by a DNA test late last year which Lunden and the court struggled to get him to attend.Controversy-plagued Hunter, 50, came to the arrangement with Lunden Roberts, 29, who he reportedly met at a D.C. strip club, earlier this year but the amount of the settlement has remained under wraps - until now.