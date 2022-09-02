BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

90% Hollywood no longer humans. CIA MK Ultra Illuminati children soul-scalped & body identity stolen
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
316 views • September 02, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). President Dwight Eisenhower (demon-possessed MK Ultra mind-programmed D.I.D. “kill all Christians ranting” genocidal maniac “Satan Lucifer’s fake truth movement” New Age Wicca witch feminist Laura Eisenhower’s great grandfather), who exterminated hundreds of thousands of religious Christian hordes in his death camps, was an Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist, who raped and murdered and ate thousands of child sex slaves like Cisco Wheeler. They train the Illuminati family children with MK Ultra mind-programming to split them into “multiple personality disorder” different demon spirit housing demon-possessed personalities that can be used for assassination or disinformation or New Age witchcraft propagation and “fake truth movement” cover-ups New Age diversions and pedophile slave growers and cannibal rituals and super soldiers and sex slaves and businessmen and politicians and Hollywood celebrities and other roles. Each child’s job is decided while they are children, whether it is politicians or celebrities or pastors or school teacher kidnappers or royal families or corporate executives or military leaders or police chiefs or court judges or idol singers. All the top were Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars, but now, there are a lot of Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatars that have taken over. 90 percent of Hollywood and the music industry are not humans. The Illuminati blood sacrifice ritual New Age Wicca witch Druid Babylonian Atlantis nephilim civilization “old religion” occultist necromancy “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar alien contactee” “ascended masters contactee” spirit guide channeling Hollywood celebrities and idol singers made a spiritual contract with Satan Lucifer, and they receive wealth and fame and power and sex and drugs and rock & roll. However, they are alien-abducted into one of the underground bases where they are soul-scalped and their bodies & identities are stolen by these nephilim & chimera fake aliens or fallen angel fake aliens. If you make a contract with the devil, the devil will steal your soul. The 34 million American Luciferian homes and millions of Western feminist nations’ Satanist families’ children are told from small childhood that God is evil, and they are read Bible verses that talk about God’s righteous judgment upon the wicked. By age five, the children are drugged and tortured and sodomized, in order to place the LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) demon spirits into their bodies through sodomy. By age 12, they are told about their genealogical roots of the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien nephilims and Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien avatars, and they are introduced to their demon spirits who they call “spirit guides” and “higher selves.” They are subject to trance witchcraft meditation and demonic possession. The fallen angel devils “ascended masters” demonic spirits come with a price and that price is blood sacrifice of human children. These fallen angel devils that take over the child’s minds and the handler and child all work together to create alter multiple personalities for the fallen angel devils to use. These alter personalities of demon spirits in the person is created using sodomy, which sends electromagnetic shock waves up the spine to shatter the brain and split the mind into compartments for the demons to inhabit. The Illuminati fallen angel incarnate avatar black nobility families use hatred toward God to keep their MK Ultra CIA Nazi mind-control Satanist slaves under control. They use false flag terrorism to control people by fear.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy