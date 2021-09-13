D.BUZZ FEATURES : YOUTUBE

Youtube is one of the largest video platforms on the web. With the Youtube video embedfor D.Buzz you can now embed any Youtube video with a URL.



When on Youtube copy the URL from the top bar or from the "Share" button. You can use the keyboard shortcut "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+C" on Mac for copy.



Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.



You will see the video show up in the Buzz preview section.



ADDITIONAL POINTS :

You can also link to a section of the video by using the share feature and selecting the time location.

D.BUZZ FEATURES :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.