EP 2486-6PM BIDEN DOJ REFUSES TO RELEASE JAN 6TH SECURITY CAM VIDEOS..WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? 

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Investigative journalist Julie Kelly at American Greatness came out with her latest report on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol.
Almost all the January 6 video seen by the public isn’t from official government sources but by social media users and journalists on the scene. For example, the widely viewed footage of protestors occupying the Senate chamber was recorded by a New Yorker journalist. But thousands of hours of real-time footage is in the hands of the Capitol Police—and that agency, along with government lawyers and federal judges, is using every legal trick possible to keep the trove hidden from the public even as clips are presented in court as evidence against hundreds of January 6 defendants. Why Is the Government Hiding January 6 Video Footage?
Special Guest: Dave Robbins. It all began in early June, 2004 when Irvin Baxter walked across his driveway and said, "Dave, I feel like it's the Lord's will that you come to work at Endtime.". Dave knew at that stage of life, it was his preverbal fork in the road and he quit his job that afternoon. https://www.endtime.com
Special Guest: David Sumrall is a Christian Carpenter and a Small Business Owner. He is an Activist, a Citizen Journalist,and the founder of StopHate in 1992, and StopHate.com. He is co-founder of the American Celebration Tour, Organizer of Citizen Journalists, and a documentary film maker. https://stophate.com/follow-us https://stophate.com/righting-history
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