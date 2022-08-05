How to Solve the Coming Food Shortage Crisis - Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne

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All local churches need to immediately start doing what Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne's church is currently doing in Florida. That is, start growing and producing your own food, and teach others in your local community to do the same.
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne and Revival Ministries International: https://www.revival.com/
Infowars with Alex Jones: https://www.infowars.com/
Infowars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/