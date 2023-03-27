Do You Consider Prayer to Be an Attribute of Will and Desire? What Is Prayer? What Is the Most Important Thing I Can Do to Use My Will? Prayer vs Intellect, Transformation of My Soul

Original:https://youtu.be/WQg0-M4Yn3s

20131102 General Discussion - Q&A From People In San Diego S1P2





Cut:

00m41s - 07m26s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com













“IT’S MY SOUL THAT WAS GIVEN THE GIFT OF WILL.”

@ 03m03s





“PRAYER IS SOMETHING THAT ENGAGES GOD’S SOUL FROM YOUR SOUL.”

@ 04m44s





“PRAYER IS THE GREATES EXPRESSION OF MAN KIND’S WILL.”

@ 05m50s



