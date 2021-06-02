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NURSE SAYS "ITS NOT NORMAL" METAL OBJECTS STICKING TO THIS PERSON ALL OVER NOT JUST HER ARM!
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481 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
There are likely more people this would work on. I wonder out of all the people sticking magnets to themselves how many can stick many different items to themselves and just don't know it...YET.
There are likely more people this would work on. I wonder out of all the people sticking magnets to themselves how many can stick many different items to themselves and just don't know it...YET.
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