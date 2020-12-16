© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police Drove 374km To A Town That Has NOT Recorded A Single Covid Case So That They Can Fine The Pub Owner $10K For Breaking Covid Restrictions
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • December 16, 2020
MIRRORED from Australian Liberty Alliance
Outback publican speaks out after being ATTACKED and FINED for Covid rules
Police drove 374km to a remote outback town that has NOT recorded even a single Coronavirus case for 500 km in any direction so that they can sneak into the local pub and fine the owner $10K for breaking Covid restrictions.
Outback publican speaks out after being ATTACKED and FINED for Covid rules
Police drove 374km to a remote outback town that has NOT recorded even a single Coronavirus case for 500 km in any direction so that they can sneak into the local pub and fine the owner $10K for breaking Covid restrictions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.