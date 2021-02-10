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Episode 2 with Jimmy Cabanillas on Andean Cosmovision, Corona and holistic healing
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4 views • February 10, 2021
This second episode we are going to talk about providing health on mental emotional and physical level through working with the Andean Cosmovision. How can we apply the wisdom of the ancient Inca´s into our modern society.
This we will a dialogue about. Jimmy is a person I met in Cusco, Peru. We had short contact but powerful interaction. He gave me advise about my health problem with Irritable bowel sydrome. I hope you will find this second episode enjoyable and meaningful.
We are talking about health and about the corona virus. Jimmy shares some heartfelt knowledge about the Andean cosmovision and it resonates quite deep to me. In the first part he talks about me and how I am as a person. In the second part Jimmy and I go more deeper into the Andean Cosmovision.
I apologize for the bad connection. Hopefully it will not bother you too much. Hopefully you found some value in what we shared. We certainly did!
Remember to Like, Subscribe and follow me on other platforms as well!
If you comment on the channel, please be constructive and respectful in your arguments.
Link to instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/commonunder...
Link to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/CommonUndergr...
Link to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Kw...
Link to Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2wnFDrN...
My website: https://jasperrodenhuis.com/philosoph...
#philosophy #esoteric #Freethinking #podcast
This we will a dialogue about. Jimmy is a person I met in Cusco, Peru. We had short contact but powerful interaction. He gave me advise about my health problem with Irritable bowel sydrome. I hope you will find this second episode enjoyable and meaningful.
We are talking about health and about the corona virus. Jimmy shares some heartfelt knowledge about the Andean cosmovision and it resonates quite deep to me. In the first part he talks about me and how I am as a person. In the second part Jimmy and I go more deeper into the Andean Cosmovision.
I apologize for the bad connection. Hopefully it will not bother you too much. Hopefully you found some value in what we shared. We certainly did!
Remember to Like, Subscribe and follow me on other platforms as well!
If you comment on the channel, please be constructive and respectful in your arguments.
Link to instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/commonunder...
Link to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/CommonUndergr...
Link to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Kw...
Link to Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2wnFDrN...
My website: https://jasperrodenhuis.com/philosoph...
#philosophy #esoteric #Freethinking #podcast
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