Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The MSM Complicit in Pushing Vaccine Medical Fraud Whilst Many of Their Colleges Suffer From the Jabs
29 views
channel image
Failure Of Fear
Published Yesterday |

Since the beginning of Covid-19, corporate media have been responsible for brainwashing the public to line up for the experimental jab. Due to their role in their mass propaganda, any mention of adverse effects can not be discussed or investigated and is actively suppressed. Media pundits who have tried to speak out about their own vaccine issues and risk issues in general, have been silenced. But most have remained silent so they can keep their high paying jobs whilst their colleagues drop like flies.


MIRROR SOURCE: ⫸TruthSeekerNews1984⫷ https://rumble.com/user/TruthSeekerNews1984

🎬 https://rumble.com/v2025vw-mass-vaccination-media-dropping-like-flies.html

CREDITS: https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0

Keywords
vaccinesmainstream media liesmedical fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket