The MSM Complicit in Pushing Vaccine Medical Fraud Whilst Many of Their Colleges Suffer From the Jabs

Since the beginning of Covid-19, corporate media have been responsible for brainwashing the public to line up for the experimental jab. Due to their role in their mass propaganda, any mention of adverse effects can not be discussed or investigated and is actively suppressed. Media pundits who have tried to speak out about their own vaccine issues and risk issues in general, have been silenced. But most have remained silent so they can keep their high paying jobs whilst their colleagues drop like flies.
MIRROR SOURCE: ⫸TruthSeekerNews1984⫷ https://rumble.com/user/TruthSeekerNews1984
🎬 https://rumble.com/v2025vw-mass-vaccination-media-dropping-like-flies.html
CREDITS: https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.