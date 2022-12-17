The MSM Complicit in Pushing Vaccine Medical Fraud Whilst Many of Their Colleges Suffer From the Jabs

Since the beginning of Covid-19, corporate media have been responsible for brainwashing the public to line up for the experimental jab. Due to their role in their mass propaganda, any mention of adverse effects can not be discussed or investigated and is actively suppressed. Media pundits who have tried to speak out about their own vaccine issues and risk issues in general, have been silenced. But most have remained silent so they can keep their high paying jobs whilst their colleagues drop like flies.





