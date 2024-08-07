Alien Ship Found on the Moon - Jimmy Paine (July 2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excerpt from original full video at the Super Soldier Talk channel on YouTube or Rumble, secret space program employee Jimmy Paine recounts yet another amazing adventure confirming that the photo leaks of that huge alien craft on the moon from the black ops Apollo 20 mission, including that alien female with the sticks glued to her face is real.
