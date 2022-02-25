What’s Happening With the Trucker’s Freedom Convoys, by Paul Fromm

Paul Fromm came to North Vancouver on Feb. 23, 2022 and talked to us about:* Dr. James Sears is back in prison in Toronto for something he said in a recent video and associating with "White Supremacists".* The Deep State’s Black Psyop Campaign to Discredit the Convoy* Collusion of major politicians & the Fake News media in the smear* Mark Carney, major Globalist & possible future Liberal leader, screams for “sedition” chargesPaul Fromm has been the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression since 1983. CAFE is dedicated to Free Speech, Immigration Reform, and Restoring Political Sanity. The website can be found at cafe.nfshost.comPaul is also the Director of the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee at:canadafirst.nfshost.comPaul lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and you can contact him atHe has been an active leader on the Canadian right for 50 years and has a steel trap memory so he is a treasure and resource of information and history.