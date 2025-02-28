RT News - February 28 2025 6AM GMT

February 28, 2025

rt.com





The US releases a blacked out version of the Jeffrey Epstein files, the American public cries foul as the Trump promise to reveal the client list is nowhere to be found. The British Prime Minister pays a visit to the White House but not much love as he tries to cozy up to Donald Trump. Russia's Federal Security Service arrests two men who reveal Ukrainian intelligence recruited them to assassinate a top religious leader of Crimea.









