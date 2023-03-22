Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 38 - Questions & Answers, [3]

We continue from where we left in the previous episode with a walk-thru of what we should include in our first-aid kit. Barbara will give us advice on how to treat skin cancer, warts, Lymes disease, TBE, the flue, fever and much more. We will also discuss the function of the immune system and what would knock it back. In addition, the problems with root canal fillings is explored and explained as well as tooth decay and how to brush the teeth.

