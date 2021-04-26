Another critically ill case after vaccination in Communist China

Since the CCP began to promote the CCP virus vaccine on a large scale, there have been side effects after vaccination. Another netizen named “MyBabyBear” posted on the Douban group, saying that his elder sister had finished the domestic vaccine and fainted continuously for three consecutive days, and fell directly to the ground on the last day, and was sent to the hospital for rescue. According to the critical illness confirmation letter posted by this netizen, the patient was 22 years old and was sent to the hospital on the evening of April 12 for emergency treatment. During the diagnosis and treatment of the patient, she developed acute cerebral hemorrhage, secondary epilepsy, neurogenic shock, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and other symptoms. If the condition worsens, respiratory and circulatory failure and death may occur. The government quickly deleted the post of this netizen—no media report on the incident in Communist Chinese. The girl’s further condition was not known to the outside world.