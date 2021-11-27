X22 REPORT - [DS] Prepares For The Info War, America Will Never Fail, A Wonderful Future Lies Ahead

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[DS] Prepares For The Info War, America Will Never Fail, A Wonderful Future Lies Ahead
The [CB] plan is hitting a brick wall. The [DS] is preparing for a information war. Maxwell trial begins soon, Durham is on the hunt and the election fraud cases are building. The [DS] just pushed the propaganda piece, the Omicron variant. Countries are now shutting down travel from Africa, they are pushing chaos to block information. This will fail, the people are waking up and no matter how much they try to push the fear the people are no longer buying what they are selling. The people are pushing back and Trump let's everyone know a wonderful future lies ahead.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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