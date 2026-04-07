Big blow at Jubail Industrial City sparking a large fire!

Satellite imagery from April 7 by NASA FIRMS shows fires across the Jubail Industrial Zone and a chemical complex to the south, the result of at least two Iranian ballistic missiles landing directly on the industrial city of Al Jubail in Eastern Province Saudi Arabia the previous night. Jubail Industrial City and its major port are the largest industrial hub in the Middle East and include key facilities in the world's fourth-largest petrochemical and energy sector, which is partly owned by Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Fars News reported. An Iranian parliamentary adviser publicly stated that the Jubail attack targeted "bin Salman's financial partners in the Trump family" — calling the losses "incalculable." Footage shows the industrial city being hit by a massive attack, with loud explosions heard upon impact and even recorded by residents from about 3 km away.

Iranian response has reached a new level! The past 12 hours have changed things, unlike previous reports, this does not indicate an strike on any power plants, but rather a possible strike on oil and gas infrastructure. It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia played a key role in the recent US operation on Iran in southern Isfahan. The deployment of ground units, special forces, and "Night Stalkers" helicopter unit reportedly took place from the US airbase in Al-Kharj, but ultimately the US suffered staggering losses during the operation. The spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters emphasized in a statement, "From now on, certain considerations of good neighborliness and restraint are over. We will deal with the infrastructure of the United States and its partners in the Persian Gulf in such a way that they will lose access to oil and gas in the region for years."

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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