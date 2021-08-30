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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 6) Impersonation is Criminal's Main Tool to Carry their Fraud - Justice Anna Webinar
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11 views • August 30, 2021
They kidnapped us using legal means Not Lawful, hijacked our identity like Credit card hackers, transformed us from being living people into fictional persons (Strawman), then to kind of a Man a.k.a Human, and nowadays into GMO Trans-human using the GMO jab. It was all possible by the high Seas jurisdiction registration process. Who said when you are a teenager you Need Social security Number in order to have Job? It's only required if you are applying for Federal job. Who can imagine when you sign the 1040 form, you are (unconsciously without disclosure) agreeing to act as British warrant officer. Who can imagine that the BAR association has 2 different meanings: 1) British Accredited Registrar and 2) Bank Authorized Representative. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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