Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 30 - November 25, 2022

Alex hosted his 30th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on November 25, 2022. The webinar was just over two hours and 25 minutes in length. This webinar included an important 24-minute monologue where he covered the current stat. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and twenty-five minutes, Alex answered 26 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Has vaccination compromised all crops, meat, and dairy?

* What were the Andromedans thoughts on the high-profile off-worlders at the Orlando event?

* Who are the visiting angelic beings from outside our universe, and why are they coming here?

* What are the subsequent pivotal events to help us overcome the regressive control of our planet?

* Will the military become involved in the questions surrounding the 2020 and 2022 elections?

* Have you seen the sizeable planetary sphere in the skies above Colorado?

* Are the ETs eliminating the adverse effects of vaccinations?

* Are there any healing devices or treatments that will deal with parasites?

* Can you tell us anything about the offspring of vaccinated parents?

* Will the holographic universe be upgraded to make it easier when disclosure has started?

* What have the Andromedans said about the Quantum twine wave device you have been using?

* What relationship is the angelic realm to the creator?

* How can we determine between benevolent, malevolent and malevolent masquerading as benevolent visitations?

* What will our spiritual, emotional and physical capabilities be within the fifth dimension?

* Are there any new white hat military movements happening on planet earth?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this amazing opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the full webinar.

* Please note there were some audio issues with Friday's webinar, which we worked on for the replay. I know its not 100% perfect but we did the best we could.

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, you can visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial