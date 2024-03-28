Planet Fitness - It's Worse Than We Thought

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at jpsears.locals.com!
23 hours ago
30.9K
Get Your Spike Support at https://twc.health/jpreacts
Use Code "JPREACTS" For 15% Off!
Get Your Freedom Merch Here - https://bit.ly/3iPkRse
See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
In today's video we dive into a part two reaction on the recent controversy at Planet Fitness!
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.