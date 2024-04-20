⚠️OP ALERT ⚠️









Do you recall the young girl featured in Cathy's "Running Through Hell" Report?





She is being severely drugged, likely by choice in the beginning, and even possibly by choice to this day.





After all, her predators sent her to me to offer crack cocaine before they realized I was a street Pastor searching for children.





The initial tip provided to the WSCC claiming 3 black pimps were using underaged girls has not been verified.





However, 3 black predators are holding a tormented soul captive while using her to sell drugs (confirmed), scout the Greyhound for clients (confirmed), and we already know the other we suspect (sex trafficking) to be most likely true as well.





In the video of our last Outreach, you can see me roll up to the black men while the young girl is sitting down smoking a meth/fentanyl mix.





This is occurring on the street corner for all to see.





I sent the 2 black men a subtle message.





I attempted to arm the young lady with God's Word, and although she said the Bible was beautiful, she couldn't accept it at the moment.





She said she would return.





I said I would if she didn't.





Cathy and I need assistance as we execute Operation Limp Pimp against those who are keeping this girl running through Hell.





Tonight I intend to remove the fear she is chained by and plant it deep inside of her captors.





We have smart ways to achieve this, but are in need of several women to join us. If even 3 will come, but to surround her with 30 women while we provide Tough Love Ministry to the thugs will create a light of love, protection, and forgiveness to break her chains.





On a lighter note, at the end of this video we are helping "Motivated 1" who just got released from a treatment facility. He is doing a comedy sketch for Cathy & I before using my phone to call his Uncle to come pick him up.





We spared you the Comedy sketch, but Cathy may decide to punish you all later with the video. 😝





We need fuel, a couple specific fliers and signs, & humanitarian aid.





