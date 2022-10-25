You Snooze, You Lose

Sleepy Joe
* Mannequin [p]resident glitches out during interview.
* [Bidan]: I could drop dead tomorrow!
Armageddon Joe
* DC war machine: media are casually preparing us for nuclear war.
* Not everyone is on board with this — but Miss Piggy is super excited by the prospect.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 October 2022
