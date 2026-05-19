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Time for a history lesson.
The UK’s own privately controlled Central Bank the Bank of England deliberately destroyed Liz Truss’ plans for modest tax cuts in 2022 and ended her term as PM after 48 days.
No one is allowed to stand against the plans of the globalist ‘elite’ bankers.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
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