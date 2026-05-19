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Time for a history lesson.
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Time for a history lesson.

The UK’s own privately controlled Central Bank the Bank of England deliberately destroyed Liz Truss’ plans for modest tax cuts in 2022 and ended her term as PM after 48 days.

No one is allowed to stand against the plans of the globalist ‘elite’ bankers.

Source @Andrew Bridgen

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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