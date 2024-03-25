Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 25, 2025 – The dark ECLIPSE casting a shadow across human civilization will be VANQUISHED by the eternal LIGHT of our CREATOR

- The symbolism of an #eclipse and its relation to global events. (0:03)

- Spirituality, illusions, and obedience to God. (3:28)

- #Faith, purpose, and serving as an example. (9:18)

- Surviving a post-apocalyptic world and rebuilding society. (14:08)

- Sulforaphane: Broccoli's anti-clotting properties and natural medicine. (18:46)

- Cancer diagnosis and medical sacrifice in the royal family. (26:13)

- Cancer treatment poisons and Big Pharma's sorcery. (30:12)

- Choosing between God and Satan in medical decisions. (35:28)

- Purpose, morality, and AI technology. (39:47)

- Building tools for knowledge and self-reliance. (45:30)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/