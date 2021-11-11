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BASES2021 Xmas Lectures at Pewswey DEc 11th 2021
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145 views • November 11, 2021
Fast Blast for the Bases Christmas lectures in 2021. Held at the Bouverie Hall, Pewsey, Wiltshire in England. Now Ten Speakser, EARLIER START at 09.00am
see Eventbrite for tickets £25 or £30 on the day
Volunteers required for basic help and installs
If you wish to sell anythiung, its a ticket for you, and ticket for your table..
Speakers are Sandi Adams, Mark Devlin, Gridkeeper aka Celestial Pallidin with St Nicholas, Maria Wheatley, Julie Phelps, Hugh Newman and a Christmas social, at the Royal Oak Pub next dorr. (not included in ticket price).
Special T-Shiurts available, so you can Get The T-Shirt.
This may be the final public event, with the closure of free speech with the passports zoning out any possible meet ups, as we collpase into a totaltlian nightmare
see Eventbrite for tickets £25 or £30 on the day
Volunteers required for basic help and installs
If you wish to sell anythiung, its a ticket for you, and ticket for your table..
Speakers are Sandi Adams, Mark Devlin, Gridkeeper aka Celestial Pallidin with St Nicholas, Maria Wheatley, Julie Phelps, Hugh Newman and a Christmas social, at the Royal Oak Pub next dorr. (not included in ticket price).
Special T-Shiurts available, so you can Get The T-Shirt.
This may be the final public event, with the closure of free speech with the passports zoning out any possible meet ups, as we collpase into a totaltlian nightmare
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