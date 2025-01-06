Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 06/01/2025

Sunday School Teaching: Lesson about Grumbling and Complaining

Sunday School Teacher: Apostle Lou Young

Sunday Message: Have You any Fruit?

Sunday Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church