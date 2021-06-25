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Subway discriminating against non spanish speaking Americans.
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30 views • June 25, 2021
Most Subway stores heavily favoring Spanish speaking latino workers in US southwest. American white and black workers are heavily discriminated against by Subway.
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Email [email protected] with your name, city, state to support my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Email your name, city, state, phone optional so we can build our group. We need organization because the globalists next step is disarming nationalists and forcing "vaccines"(really gene altering bioweapons to control and depopulate).
Send to: [email protected]
(NOT GMAIL)
Subscribe to my channels on youtube "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT"
for groundbreaking news and analysis including investigative reports on foreign infiltration of the US military, 5G, "vaccine" passport rollouts, organ trafficking and the border crisis.
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