Amanda Forbes & Todd Michael Harris: Big Picture Movie. Life Inside The Control Grid

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Amanda Forbes & Todd Michael Harris are joining us.





Amanda Forbes is the President of Children’s Health Defense Canada and CHD.TV host. She is the founder of Vaxxed Canada (2016), Co-founder of The Freedom Organization and the Freedom For Truth Conference (2021). She is also a contributing author to The Brave: Courage During Covid in Canada (2020).





Amanda is an ongoing warrior advocate for health freedom, spirituality, truth, and a full scale unification of the people, with a goal of ensuring Government transparency for the future of the children and citizens in our Country, and the World.





She is a homeschooling Mom of 3 and full time Caregiver to her Pfizer fallen, Canadian, Fast ball Hall-of-Famer, Dad, Sam Forbes.





Todd Michael Harris started working in film in the early 2000s with an immediate focus on Writing, Directing, Cinematography, and Editing. He worked on everything from Episodic television to Music Videos, to Commercials to Feature Films.





In September 2021 he released the feature documentary, “LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID - PARTS 1 & 2” which immediately garnered a large international fan base.





In July 2022 he released the 2 part feature documentary, “UNINFORMED CONSENT”. It has been translated into 6 languages, including Mandarin, and has been seen by millions of viewers around the planet.





Please welcome Amanda Forbes & Todd Michael Harris to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

