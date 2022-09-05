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Gazprom (Russian Energy Provider) has Published a Video with an Epic Soundtrack, 'And Winter Will Be Big' - EU Not Liking This Video. - 090522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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254 views • September 05, 2022

Gazprom has published a video with an epic soundtrack "And winter will be big", translation below.

Judging by the comments in various channels, the Europeans did not like this video very much.

P.S. It is worth reminding commentators that it was the European Union that imposed sanctions against Russia, and not vice versa.

Poem by Yuri Vizbor, words below.

"And Winter Will Be Big" -

And the winter will be big ...

Look, across the river

Autumn is dying quietly,

Waving its yellow hand.

Wet aspens are crying,

Grandfather Arbat is

crying, Blue Russia is crying,

Turning into leaf fall.

And, crushing the snowdrifts,

The sun will splash in the spring ...

And the winter will be great -

Only twilight and snow.


Also for those not hearing this today. 

Russia won't immediately resume exports of natural gas to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, worsening a shortage that threatens to tip the continent into an energy crisis this winter.

On Friday, Russian state energy giant Gazprom said it would not resume flows through the pipeline on Saturday as planned because it had detected an oil leak at its Portovaya compressor station. The pipeline has been shut since Wednesday for maintenance.

It didn't give a timeline of when exports might resume.

"Until the issues on the operation of the equipment are resolved, gas supplies to the Nord Stream gas pipeline have been completely stopped," Gazprom said in a statement.

This also, just reported, 

Russia will not resume in full its gas supplies to Europe until the west lifts its sanctions against Moscow, the Kremlin said, as concerns over Russian gas supplies continued to drive up energy prices.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, blamed sanctions “introduced against our country by western countries including Germany and the UK” for Russia’s failure to deliver gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“Other reasons that would cause problems with the pumping don’t exist,” Peskov was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Peskov added that Russia’s full resumption of gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 was “undoubtedly” dependent on whether the west would lift its sanctions on Moscow. “It is these sanctions imposed by the western states that have brought the situation to what we see now.”

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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