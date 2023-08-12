100 DAYS #CARNIVORE VS #BLOODCANCER! ROAR! BBBE

100 days in and I am feeling great, NO more medications, no more pain, no more! My platelets are up 10 points, my weight is down 30pounds

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation

https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter







#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet









