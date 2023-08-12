Create New Account
100 DAYS #CARNIVORE VS #BLOODCANCER! ROAR! BBBE
DC Learning to Live
Published Saturday

100 days in and I am feeling great, NO more medications, no more pain, no more! My platelets are up 10 points, my weight is down 30pounds

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
Keywords
healthcancernutritionfoodmotivationcarnivoredietmental healthself helpblood cancerself healing

