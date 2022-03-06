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COVID: Airborne Spread
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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52 views • March 06, 2022
Video on airborne spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis and influenza, discussing implications for lockdowns, masks, and other measures. About twenty-five (25) minutes.

References:

"The Experiment that Proved Airborne Disease Transmission"
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, July 17, 2020
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission

"It Is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)"
by Lidia Morawska and Donald K Milton
Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 71, Issue 9, 1 November 2020, Pages 2311–2313, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa939
Published: 06 July 2020
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/71/9/2311/5867798

“Do Masks Work?” by Jeffrey H. Anderson, City Journal, August 11, 2021
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence

More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms by Paul Elias Alexander, (libertarian) Brownstone Institute, December 20, 2021
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/

“Masks don’t work” by Denis Rancourt
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf

“Mask studies reach a new scientific low point,” by Vinay Prasad, Brownstone Institute, Feb. 6, 2022
https://brownstone.org/articles/mask-studies-reach-a-new-scientific-low-point/

Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates
by Ian Miller, Post Hill Press, New York, 2022
https://posthillpress.com/book/unmasked-the-global-failure-of-covid-mask-mandates

https://www.amazon.com/Unmasked-Global-Failure-COVID-Mandates/dp/1637583761/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E8JFVOKFAB78&;keywords=unmasked+ian+miller&qid=1644186195&sprefix=unmasked+ian+miller%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1


Image References/Licenses

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mask_used_by_a_plague_doctor_Wellcome_L0025227.jpg

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