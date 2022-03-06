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COVID: Airborne Spread
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52 views • March 06, 2022
Video on airborne spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis and influenza, discussing implications for lockdowns, masks, and other measures. About twenty-five (25) minutes.
References:
"The Experiment that Proved Airborne Disease Transmission"
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, July 17, 2020
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
"It Is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)"
by Lidia Morawska and Donald K Milton
Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 71, Issue 9, 1 November 2020, Pages 2311–2313, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa939
Published: 06 July 2020
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/71/9/2311/5867798
“Do Masks Work?” by Jeffrey H. Anderson, City Journal, August 11, 2021
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms by Paul Elias Alexander, (libertarian) Brownstone Institute, December 20, 2021
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
“Masks don’t work” by Denis Rancourt
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf
“Mask studies reach a new scientific low point,” by Vinay Prasad, Brownstone Institute, Feb. 6, 2022
https://brownstone.org/articles/mask-studies-reach-a-new-scientific-low-point/
Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates
by Ian Miller, Post Hill Press, New York, 2022
https://posthillpress.com/book/unmasked-the-global-failure-of-covid-mask-mandates
https://www.amazon.com/Unmasked-Global-Failure-COVID-Mandates/dp/1637583761/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E8JFVOKFAB78&;keywords=unmasked+ian+miller&qid=1644186195&sprefix=unmasked+ian+miller%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1
Image References/Licenses
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mask_used_by_a_plague_doctor_Wellcome_L0025227.jpg
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Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
"The Experiment that Proved Airborne Disease Transmission"
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, July 17, 2020
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
"It Is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)"
by Lidia Morawska and Donald K Milton
Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 71, Issue 9, 1 November 2020, Pages 2311–2313, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa939
Published: 06 July 2020
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/71/9/2311/5867798
“Do Masks Work?” by Jeffrey H. Anderson, City Journal, August 11, 2021
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms by Paul Elias Alexander, (libertarian) Brownstone Institute, December 20, 2021
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
“Masks don’t work” by Denis Rancourt
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf
“Mask studies reach a new scientific low point,” by Vinay Prasad, Brownstone Institute, Feb. 6, 2022
https://brownstone.org/articles/mask-studies-reach-a-new-scientific-low-point/
Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates
by Ian Miller, Post Hill Press, New York, 2022
https://posthillpress.com/book/unmasked-the-global-failure-of-covid-mask-mandates
https://www.amazon.com/Unmasked-Global-Failure-COVID-Mandates/dp/1637583761/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E8JFVOKFAB78&;keywords=unmasked+ian+miller&qid=1644186195&sprefix=unmasked+ian+miller%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1
Image References/Licenses
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mask_used_by_a_plague_doctor_Wellcome_L0025227.jpg
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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