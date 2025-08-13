BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How DARPA stole our patents for cures.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
70 views • 24 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The filing dates on both of these were 2010. Omnitüra, clinical stage. And I sent you what we presented to Merck in excruciating detail. We presented the virus side, the cancer side and the neuro-immune slide in this company, to Merck and to DARPA a month before the paper came out, April 6, 2009. So that's how they stole all the patents, DARPA. That's how they gave them to Robert Malone. Robert Malone is not a principal investigator. He's a capture manager. Look at those grants. It's very important to know what the role is. And he's not a scientist, and he's not a practicing physician either. He's never done an experiment in a lab. He used other experiments and made drugs from other people's intellectual property.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

Mondays with Michael Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229

PATENT FOR COMBINATION THERAPY FOR PROSTATE CANCER: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/patent-for-combination-therapy-for-prostate-cancer

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthcuredarpajudy mikovitsrobert malone
