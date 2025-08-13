How DARPA stole our patents for cures.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
The filing dates on both of these were 2010. Omnitüra, clinical stage. And I sent you what we presented to Merck in excruciating detail. We presented the virus side, the cancer side and the neuro-immune slide in this company, to Merck and to DARPA a month before the paper came out, April 6, 2009. So that's how they stole all the patents, DARPA. That's how they gave them to Robert Malone. Robert Malone is not a principal investigator. He's a capture manager. Look at those grants. It's very important to know what the role is. And he's not a scientist, and he's not a practicing physician either. He's never done an experiment in a lab. He used other experiments and made drugs from other people's intellectual property.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025
Mondays with Michael Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229
PATENT FOR COMBINATION THERAPY FOR PROSTATE CANCER: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/patent-for-combination-therapy-for-prostate-cancer