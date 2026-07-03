Talmud on Jesus Christ

You can find the blasphemy in question in this book "Jesus in the Talmud". Search for the word "excrement": https://drive.google.com/file/d/1idGXAhT5ge5utRE66TGn_woYm5Mwwgja/view?usp=drive_link

You may read the book "Kabbalah Secrets Christians need to know" here if you wish: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qOpHlJORjW3CY6o6KYFrbP6iePDVt59a/view?usp=drive_link

Talmud Unmasked: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ytqlHtnyRSowGSsMy4bMZlFX0kboV_OH/view?usp=drive_link

Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=drive_link



