Talmud on Jesus Christ

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You can find the blasphemy in question in this book "Jesus in the Talmud". Search for the word "excrement": https://drive.google.com/file/d/1idGXAhT5ge5utRE66TGn_woYm5Mwwgja/view?usp=drive_link
You may read the book "Kabbalah Secrets Christians need to know" here if you wish: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qOpHlJORjW3CY6o6KYFrbP6iePDVt59a/view?usp=drive_link
Talmud Unmasked: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ytqlHtnyRSowGSsMy4bMZlFX0kboV_OH/view?usp=drive_link
Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=drive_link