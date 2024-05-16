The Julian Assange Speech they didn’t want you to see (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Stella Assange at:-

In an attempt to highlight the importance of whistleblowers, Julian Assange chose to have WikiLeaks' Collateral Murder footage as background for his speech at the Sam Adams Awards, an award dedicated to whistleblowers. The ceremony was organized by the Oxford Union. As a result of the video playing in the background and unsuccessful attempts to vet Julian's speech, the Union pulled the live stream from the event and spent two days substituting the US Army massacre footage with their logo. The Union claimed they feared that the US government would take legal action concerning "copyright" of the Apache gun camera footage. Wikileaks advised the Union that by law and practice the US government does not claim copyrights on footage or documents that it produces, the Union still decided to censor the video.





CHAPTERS:

0:00 - Intro

1:53 - Public Influence on Intelligence Agencies

10:45 - Fifth Estate Film Opening Scene

14:56 - Role of Whistleblowers

19:57 - Historical Record Importance





