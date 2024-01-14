Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former LTC with the 101st Airborne Brad Miller, Covid-19 Whistleblower | BardsFM
channel image
GalacticStorm
2186 Subscribers
Shop now
41 views
Published 19 hours ago

BardsFM Ep 2722 | A Conversation with Former LTC Brad Miller, Battalion Commander with the 101st Airborne and a Covid-19 Whistleblower. Brad is a signatory and a primary organizer of the Declaration of Military Accountability document designed to reset our Military by bringing accountability thru our leaders.


#DeclarationOfMilitaryAccountability

#231Signatories

#ProtectAndDefend


www.bardsfm.com


BardsFM Flags: https://bardsfm.com/shop/black-flag/


DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content


Keywords
bards fmdeclaration of military accountabilitylt col brad miller101st airborne batallion commander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket