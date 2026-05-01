Hegseth's War Powers Act loophole

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Under the War Powers Act, the deadline for President Donald Trump to end or ask Congress for authorization of the war with Iran is tomorrow. But the defense secretary told senators that the 60-day time period is paused during a ceasefire. Lawmakers were skeptical. Peter Baker, Miles Taylor and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling join.
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