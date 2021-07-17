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Miles Guo: Fan Yifei is a puppet of the Jiang family and Wang Qishan as well as a big swindler. Fan was promoted from the president of the Bank of Shanghai to the vice president of the central bank. In the course of his promotion, he has committed uncountable evils, and the money he has swindled from investors is beyond measure. Mr. Fan, now you want to show loyalty (to the CCP) by blocking the growth of Himalaya Coins. Just go and weigh how much power you have.