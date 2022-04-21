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We Cannot Leave This Place [Earth is a CLOSED System]
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279 views • April 21, 2022
We Cannot Leave This Place [Earth is a CLOSED System]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dgf5oOz8i5da/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
MUST SEE VIDEOS
https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/must-see-videos/
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
Flat Earth Censorship [GREG REESE OPERATION FISH BOWL] - "The Worldview"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/na5vvprCYEJi/
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dgf5oOz8i5da/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
MUST SEE VIDEOS
https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/must-see-videos/
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
Flat Earth Censorship [GREG REESE OPERATION FISH BOWL] - "The Worldview"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/na5vvprCYEJi/
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
Keywords
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